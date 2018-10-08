Isaac (ankle) participated in Monday's shootaround and is hopeful to be cleared for Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac has already been ruled out for Monday's exhibition versus the Heat, but it sounds like he's inching closer to a return considering he went through Monday's shootaround. The hope is to have Isaac participate fully in Tuesday's practice and then if the ankle responds well to the increase in activity, there's a chance he's cleared to play Wednesday. Consider him questionable for now and another update should be provided in the near future.