Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Hoping to return Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) participated in Monday's shootaround and is hopeful to be cleared for Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has already been ruled out for Monday's exhibition versus the Heat, but it sounds like he's inching closer to a return considering he went through Monday's shootaround. The hope is to have Isaac participate fully in Tuesday's practice and then if the ankle responds well to the increase in activity, there's a chance he's cleared to play Wednesday. Consider him questionable for now and another update should be provided in the near future.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be held out Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited again Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited at practice•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Diagnosed with mild right ankle sprain•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not return with ankle sprain•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.