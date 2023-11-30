Isaac (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington.
Isaac has missed the last two games due to left ankle soreness, but he was considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards. It wouldn't be surprising to see Orlando monitor him again in the hours leading up to Friday's rematch, but Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner could see increased roles if Isaac remains out.
