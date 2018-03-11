Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Improved production in Saturday's loss
Isaac pitched in nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
The rookie posted his best scoring, rebounding and steal totals since returning from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. Isaac also equaled the career-high 10 shot attempts he'd put up back on Nov. 3, which helped lead to his overall production boost. While his shooting remains a work in progress, Isaac offered some reason for optimism with Saturday's effort, although his starting tenure figures to come to an end as soon as Aaron Gordon (concussion) is cleared for a return.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting again Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Minimal production in Friday's start•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will start Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sees minimal role Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Could start vs. Lakers•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...