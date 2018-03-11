Isaac pitched in nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie posted his best scoring, rebounding and steal totals since returning from an extended absence due to an ankle injury. Isaac also equaled the career-high 10 shot attempts he'd put up back on Nov. 3, which helped lead to his overall production boost. While his shooting remains a work in progress, Isaac offered some reason for optimism with Saturday's effort, although his starting tenure figures to come to an end as soon as Aaron Gordon (concussion) is cleared for a return.