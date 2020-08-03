Isaac departed Sunday's game against the Kings in a wheelchair after appearing to re-injure his left knee, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Isaac had already missed significant time this season after originally injuring his left knee back in January, and his return for the restart was somewhat of a surprise. The Florida State product appeared healthy during scrimmages, and he was coming off of a 16-point, six-rebound effort in Friday's win over Brooklyn. The Magic have not yet clarified the extent of the injury, but given how it looked -- as well as Isaac's history -- it's difficult to imagine the forward taking the court again in 2020-21.