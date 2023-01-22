Isaac (knee, conditioning) will likely be listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Celtics, though he's expected to be available for the contest in what marks his 2022-23 debut, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac, who had been working his way back from ACL and hamstring surgeries, hasn't made an NBA appearance since Aug. 2, 2020, so his expected return to action Monday is a significant storyline across the NBA. The 2017 first-round pick has recently been working to improve his conditioning in the G League and took part in three games for the Lakeland Magic, averaging 15.7 points (on 41 percent shooting from the field), 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 17.7 minutes per contest. He didn't play more than 22 minutes in any of his appearances, and that level of playing time could represent close to Isaac's ceiling not only Monday, but likely in Orlando's next several games to come. While the defensive-minded forward's impending return is a major development for Orlando, Isaac could struggle to carve out enough minutes in a crowded Orlando frontcourt to re-emerge as the high-end fantasy asset he was prior to his two-plus-year hiatus.