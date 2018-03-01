Isaac (ankle) is on track to play in Friday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This, of course, was also reported ahead of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but Isaac was ultimately held out after the medical staff said they wanted to give the rookie one more day of rehab. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks before Friday's contest, however, Isaac should finally be ready to return after a 26-game absence.