Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited again Thursday
Isaac (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac was sprained his ankle during Monday's preseason matchup with the Sixers, and he's been held out of contact portions of practice in the three days since. The Magic are likely just being cautious, given Isaac's history of ankle issues, but the situation is nonetheless something to monitor.
