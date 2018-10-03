Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited at practice
Isaac (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac sprained his right ankle during Monday's preseason contest, but he was able to participate in non-contact work at Wednesday's session. The injury doesn't look to be anything serious, but it's nonetheless mildly concerning after Isaac missed much of his rookie season with foot and ankle issues.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Diagnosed with mild right ankle sprain•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not return with ankle sprain•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting preseason opener•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Given third year on contract•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Drawing positive reviews early on•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Won't play in finale•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.