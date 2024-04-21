Isaac had 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

This was Isaac's second start of the season, and while he posted better numbers than Wendell Carter, Isaac had a rough outing from the field while dealing with the defensive presence of Jarrett Allen. Given how outmatched Carter looked in the few minutes he had out there, Isaac could remain in the starting unit for Game 2 of the series Monday.