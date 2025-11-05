Isaac amassed two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in nine minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 loss to Atlanta.

Isaac barely saw the floor in the loss, continuing what has been a very disappointing start to the season. Although he has been largely healthy, he has seen double-digit minutes only twice through seven games. For the season, he is averaging just 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game.