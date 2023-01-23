Isaac (knee) will be available to play 8-to-10 minutes in Monday's game against the Celtics, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac was expected to be under a heavy minutes restriction in his first NBA action in over two years, so head coach Jahmal Mosley's announcement that the forward will likely play only 8-to-10 minute comes as little surprise. Though fantasy managers who have patiently stashed Isaac since the beginning of the season may be eager to activate him, it may be prudent to keep him in an injured reserve spot until his playing time ramps up a bit more.