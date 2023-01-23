Isaac (knee) will play 8-10 minutes in Monday's game against the Celtics, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac was expected to be under a heavy minutes restriction in his first NBA action in over two years and coach Jahmal Mosley shared that the cap is set at 8-10 minutes. Although fantasy managers who have had Isaac stashed since the beginning of the season may be eager to thrust him into their lineups, his minutes limit should keep him on the bench for Monday's tilt.