Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Monday that Isaac (hamstring) won't participate in full team practices at the start of training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

While Isaac continues to progress in his recovery following hamstring surgery, he is still working through the individual phase of his rehabilitation and remains without a timetable as far as when he'll be able to rejoin team practices. The Magic seem optimistic that Isaac will be available at some point during the 2022-23 campaign, but for the time being, he'll continue his individual work on the side when the team opens camp this week. Orlando will face Detroit in its regular-season opener Oct. 19.