Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out again Friday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Isaac has missed the last two games while nursing a lingering left ankle injury, and with the rookie now on track to miss a third, it appears as though he is close to being shut down for the rest of the regular season. It's been a rough go for Isaac this year, who simply has been unable to shake ankle troubles throughout the year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Magic exercise caution with the 20-year-old down the final stretch here. In his absence, look for Jamel Artis and Wesley Iwundu to continue seeing expanded roles off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Missing second straight game Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 15 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Contributes just four points in start•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting Friday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...