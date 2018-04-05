Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Isaac has missed the last two games while nursing a lingering left ankle injury, and with the rookie now on track to miss a third, it appears as though he is close to being shut down for the rest of the regular season. It's been a rough go for Isaac this year, who simply has been unable to shake ankle troubles throughout the year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Magic exercise caution with the 20-year-old down the final stretch here. In his absence, look for Jamel Artis and Wesley Iwundu to continue seeing expanded roles off the bench.