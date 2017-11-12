Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac suffered a right ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, though a subsequent X-ray following the game cleared him of any sort of fracture. He's being listed as out in the game notes for Monday's contest, though game notes aren't always reliable, so it's still worth it to check on his status prior to tip off just to be safe. Look for Marreese Speights to pick up some added run at power forward.