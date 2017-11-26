Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it looks as though Orlando is preparing to be without Isaac for an eighth consecutive game as he works back from a sprained right ankle. Prior to the injury, Isaac had been averaging roughly 20 minutes per game off the bench, which he translated to 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.