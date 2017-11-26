Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out Monday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it looks as though Orlando is preparing to be without Isaac for an eighth consecutive game as he works back from a sprained right ankle. Prior to the injury, Isaac had been averaging roughly 20 minutes per game off the bench, which he translated to 6.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: To remain out Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Could 'potentially' return on road trip•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Monday vs. Pacers•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...