Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out vs. Heat
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Isaac's status comes via the team's game notes, and while they're subject to change, it appears as though the rookie will miss a second straight game after re-aggravating an ankle injury earlier in the week.
