Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Isaac was sporting a walking moot during Monday's shootaround, and he'll likely need a couple days to full recover before returning to the court. Marreese Speights is expected to once again play additional minutes off the bench at power forward in Isaac's absence.

