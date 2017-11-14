Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as out Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Isaac was sporting a walking moot during Monday's shootaround, and he'll likely need a couple days to full recover before returning to the court. Marreese Speights is expected to once again play additional minutes off the bench at power forward in Isaac's absence.
