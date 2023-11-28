Isaac (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Wizards.
Isaac was a late scratch Sunday due to a sore left ankle and may miss a second straight game Wednesday. If Isaac is sidelined again, Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.
