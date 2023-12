Isaac (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Isaac was held out of Tuesday's game against Washington for the front end of the back-to-back set, but it's not a lock that he'll take the floor against the 76ers. Joe Ingles (ankle) and Gary Harris (calf) are also carrying questionable tags, meaning we could see Caleb Houstan get a larger opportunity with the second unit.