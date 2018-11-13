Isaac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac has missed the last six games with a sprained right ankle, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's contest after completing an on-court workout -- which included testing his ankle with jumping and cutting -- with no issues Monday. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.

