Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as questionable
Isaac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac suffered a sprained right ankle during Friday's game against the Clippers, and while X-rays returned negative, there's still some concern given how much time Isaac lost due to ankle-related issues as a rookie. With that said, the Magic listing the rangy forward as questionable is a positive indication, though a more definitive update likely won't come until Sunday morning.
