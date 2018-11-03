Isaac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac suffered a sprained right ankle during Friday's game against the Clippers, and while X-rays returned negative, there's still some concern given how much time Isaac lost due to ankle-related issues as a rookie. With that said, the Magic listing the rangy forward as questionable is a positive indication, though a more definitive update likely won't come until Sunday morning.