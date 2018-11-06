Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Isaac has missed the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, and while game notes are subject to change, it looks like the 21-year-old will be sidelined for a third straight contest. Isaac remains without a timetable for a return, and Wes Iwundu is expected to continue starting in his absence.