Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed out for Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac has missed the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, and while game notes are subject to change, it looks like the 21-year-old will be sidelined for a third straight contest. Isaac remains without a timetable for a return, and Wes Iwundu is expected to continue starting in his absence.
