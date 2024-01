Isaac finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss to Memphis.

Isaac played a season-high 22 minutes in the loss, although his production was nowhere near as positive. Despite being relatively healthy this season, Isaac is not the fantasy player he once was. Outside the top 180 for the season, he can be ignored in all standard formats.