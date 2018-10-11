Isaac scored 15 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals and a block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Despite being on a minutes restriction in his first game back from an ankle injury, Isaac still tied Aaron Gordon for the team lead in scoring. Ankle issues also limited him to only 27 games as a rookie last season, but if he can stay on the court and handle a starter's workload, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft has the talent to put together a breakout campaign.