Isaac had five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in nine minutes during Saturday's 128-109 loss to the Bulls.

Isaac has yet to see 10 minutes of action in any of his three games since returning from his multi-year absence, and that might continue for a while this season. Even in that minimal playing time, he's still averaging a decent 1.7 steals per game. Considering that the 25-year-old is also continuing to rest games, his potential value for next season is likely the bigger focus than his value for this season.