Isaac (knee) ended Monday's 113-98 victory over the Celtics with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 10 minutes.

Seeing his first game action since Aug. 2, 2020, Isaac was surprisingly efficient in his limited court time. The 25-year-old has had a long road back from serious knee trouble, but the Magic's patience with him might just be rewarded. Don't expect Isaac's workload to increase quickly, but his potential to make an impact in multiple categories once he gets back up to full speed makes him worth stashing for fantasy managers in 12-team leagues or deeper that have a bench spot to churn.