Isaac tallied four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 17 minutes Wednesday in the Magic's 133-124 win over the Heat.

After playing just 12 total minutes over the Magic's previous five contests, Isaac resurfaced in head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation Wednesday. He made a strong case for sticking with the second unit on a regular basis. With four defensive counters on the night, Isaac ranked second to only Anthony Black (four steals, two blocks) among Magic players. The Magic aren't likely to count on Isaac to offer much on the offensive end. However, the defensive disruptiveness that he showcased Wednesday could be enough for him to regain traction in the rotation, especially while younger forwards such as Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda have seen their productivity dwindle in recent games.