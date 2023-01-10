Isaac (knee) is scheduled to begin an assignment with the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday and is expected to appear in two games for the affiliate, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Isaac has missed nearly two and half seasons while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee and another surgery to address a hamstring issue that cropped up during his ramp-up process last spring. The Magic have remained relatively quiet regarding about Isaac's status throughout the process, but his ability to play in a competitive game is obviously a massive step in the right direction. If all goes well during the two-game G League assignment, he could be ready to make his first NBA appearance since Aug. 2, 2020. Once available, Isaac should play a reserve role, though it's unclear exactly where he fits in the rotation. In his last season in 2019-20, Isaac averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 28.8 minutes in 34 appearances.