Isaac (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Listed as questionable heading into the day after missing the Magic's past six games with a sprained right ankle, Isaac will be available to suit up after making it through the morning shootaround without incident. It's not known if Isaac will have any restrictions with his minutes or immediately recapture his starting role at forward, so the 21-year-old doesn't make for the most appealing option in DFS contests coming off the injury. Assuming he makes it through Wednesday's contest without any setbacks during his time on the court, Isaac should settle back into a nightly 25-to-30-minute role.