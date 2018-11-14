Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Making return Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Listed as questionable heading into the day after missing the Magic's past six games with a sprained right ankle, Isaac will be available to suit up after making it through the morning shootaround without incident. It's not known if Isaac will have any restrictions with his minutes or immediately recapture his starting role at forward, so the 21-year-old doesn't make for the most appealing option in DFS contests coming off the injury. Assuming he makes it through Wednesday's contest without any setbacks during his time on the court, Isaac should settle back into a nightly 25-to-30-minute role.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Listed as questionable for Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Goes through on-court workout•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remains out Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Sunday vs. Knicks•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...