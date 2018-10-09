Isaac (ankle) participated in some drills and short scrimmaging during Tuesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac hasn't returned to game action since suffering a right ankle sprain Oct. 1 in a preseason contest, but after taking part in Tuesday's practice, he could play Wednesday against Memphis. He remains a game-time decision so look for ruling on his status prior to tipoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories