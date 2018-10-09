Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Manages to practice Tuesday
Isaac (ankle) participated in some drills and short scrimmaging during Tuesday's practice, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac hasn't returned to game action since suffering a right ankle sprain Oct. 1 in a preseason contest, but after taking part in Tuesday's practice, he could play Wednesday against Memphis. He remains a game-time decision so look for ruling on his status prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Hoping to return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will be held out Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited again Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Limited at practice•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Diagnosed with mild right ankle sprain•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.