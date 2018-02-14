Magic head coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday that Isaac (ankle) could report to the G League's Lakeland Magic for further rehabilitation before returning to the court for the NBA team, John Denton of the Magic's official site reports.

Isaac has been sidelined since Dec. 26 with right ankle soreness and the Magic have yet to issue a formal timeline for the rookie's return. Given that he resumed practicing in light capacity earlier this month, Isaac looks to at least be week-to-week at this point in his recovery, so an assignment to the G League could come some time during or shortly after the All-Star break in advance of a second-half return. Isaac had been a key member of the Magic's rotation prior to being shut down, but he's more of a dynasty asset than something worth stashing in single-season formats. He's averaging 5.3 points (on 40.5 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 block and 0.7 steals in 18.9 minutes per game over 15 appearances on the campaign.