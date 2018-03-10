Isaac registered six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Kings.

The rookie got the start in place of Aaron Gordon (concussion), but he wasn't able to parlay it into appreciably better production than what he'd generated in his reserve role over the prior four games. Isaac's shooting has betrayed him on more than one occasion recently, as he's gone a combined 3-for-12 in three of his last four contests. The 20-year-old will potentially have another opportunity to work on the first unit if Gordon is unable to return in time for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.