Isaac (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

The right hamstring strain will keep Isaac on the sideline for a sixth straight game, and given his history as a slow healer, the 26-year-old forward seems likely to miss additional time beyond Wednesday. While he's been effective on a per-minute basis with averages of 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 13.6 minutes per contest this season, Isaac doesn't look as though he'll have a path to see his playing time ramp up in a major way, especially now that he has to overcome a lower-body injury.