Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Missing second straight game Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The left ankle injury comes at an unfortunate time for Isaac after the rookie had scored a career-high 15 points in his last outing Sunday against the Hawks before hitting the bench for Tuesday's win over the Knicks. The Magic haven't announced that Isaac will be shut down for the remaining four games after Wednesday, but given the forward's numerous setbacks on the health front this season, that possibility can't be dismissed. Mario Hezonja, Jamel Artis and Wesley Iwundu should be the primary beneficiaries for any additional time Isaac and/or Jonathon Simmons (wrist) might miss.
