Isaac sustained a torn left ACL during Sunday's game against Sacramento, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a devastating blow for the Magic and Isaac, who missed 31 games prior to the shutdown with an injury to the same knee. The third-year forward will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season, and his rehab could keep him out for the bulk of the 2020-21 season, as well. Prior to the initial injury, Isaac had emerged as one of the most improved players in the league -- particularly on the defensive end, where he posted 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.