Isaac provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five steals and two blocks across 28 minutes during a 93-86 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Isaac was impressive in Tuesday's loss as he swiped a season-high five steals and scored in double figures for the second time all season. With the Magic tanking and looking to give Isaac plenty of playing time, he could be a decent pickup, especially for owners in need of defensive stats. Over the last five games, he's averaging 7.2 points on 41.7 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 three-pointer per game.