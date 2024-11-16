Isaac finished Friday's 98-86 victory over the 76ers with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal across 25 minutes.

Isaac and Moritz Wagner provided a spark off the Magic bench Friday, with the former finishing with a team-high plus-21 point differential and one rebound shy from registering his first double double of the regular season. Over his last five outings, Isaac has averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 17.8 minutes per game.