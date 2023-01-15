Isaac (knee) remains on assignment with the G League's Lakeland Magic and won't be available Sunday for Orlando's game in Denver.

Lakeland won't play again until Tuesday, but Isaac may rejoin the parent club before then in preparation for making his first NBA appearance since Aug. 2, 2020 in Orlando's home game Friday versus the Pelicans. The 25-year-old forward saw his first competitive action in nearly 900 days during appearances with Lakeland this past Wednesday and Saturday. Between wins over the Westchester Knicks and Greensboro Swarm, Isaac played 15 and 17 minutes and averaged 14.5 points (on 42.3 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 assists. He could handle a similar 15-to-20-minute role once he rejoins the Orlando Magic, who could have significant playing-time restrictions in place for Isaac the rest of the season due to his injury history.