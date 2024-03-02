Isaac (illness) isn't listed on Orlando's injury report for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Isaac missed Tuesday's win over Brooklyn after landing awkwardly on his knee the game before, but he was on track to play Thursday versus Utah before succumbing to an illness. He practiced in full Saturday and should be good to go against Detroit. Before the knee injury, Isaac had played at least 15 minutes in six straight games, averaging 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals during that stretch.