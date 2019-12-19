Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not on injury report
Isaac (hamstring/back) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Blazers.
Isaac departed Wednesday's game against Denver with tightness in both his hamstring and back, but his exclusion from the latest report indicates that it doesn't appear to be anything serious. Isaac finished Wednesday's game with seven points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.
