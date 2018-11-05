Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac will be missing his second game due to the sprained ankle he suffered Friday. He's without a concrete return timetable but is being evaluated on a game-by-game basis and could return as soon as the Magic's next game, Thursday Wednesday against the Pistons. Wes Iwundu drew the start in place of Isaac on Sunday and is expected to do so again Monday.