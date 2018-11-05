Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Not playing Monday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac will be missing his second game due to the sprained ankle he suffered Friday. He's without a concrete return timetable but is being evaluated on a game-by-game basis and could return as soon as the Magic's next game, Thursday Wednesday against the Pistons. Wes Iwundu drew the start in place of Isaac on Sunday and is expected to do so again Monday.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times