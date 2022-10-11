Isaac (hamstring) remains sidelined for Tuesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies.
Issa's hamstring issue has plagued him throughout training camp and the preseason and it's unclear at this point when he will be ready to retake the floor. He has just one more opportunity to do so before the regular season arrives Oct. 19 against the Pistons.
