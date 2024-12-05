Isaac has been removed from the injury report for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Isaac sustained a leg injury in Wednesday's contest against Philadelphia and did not return, but he appears to be good to go for Friday. In 21 games, he is averaging 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals over 17.0 minutes.
