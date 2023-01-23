Isaac (knee) will be active for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Isaac will step back on an NBA court for the first time since Aug. 2, 2020, after an extended rehab from ACL and hamstring surgeries. He made three appearances in the G League before rejoining Orlando and averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over 17.7 minutes per game, playing no more than 22 minutes in any contest. He'll likely be facing a similar minutes limit for Monday's tilt and could have his workloads managed carefully the rest of the season. Considering the amount of frontcourt talent Orlando has added to its roster since Isaac last played, it's unclear how large of a role the 2017 lottery pick will be able to claim. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Isaac to repeat his 2019-20 averages of 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks, but his skill set at least make him worthy of a cursory pickup in deep leagues where he's available.