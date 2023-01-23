Isaac (knee) will be active for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Isaac will touch the NBA court for the first time since Aug. 2, 2020 after rehabbing from ACL and hamstring surgeries. He made three appearances in the G League prior to his activation, logging 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over 17.7 minutes but played no more than 22 minutes in a contest. He will likely be on a similar minutes limit for Monday's tilt and should have his restrictions lifted marginally over the course of the next several games. Considering the frontcourt talent Orlando has added since Isaac last played, it's unclear how large of a role the former lottery pick will claim. Fantasy managers should not expect Isaac to repeat his 2019 averages of 11.9 points (47 percent shooting), 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks but his defensive skillset should keep Isaac a valuable player in category formats.