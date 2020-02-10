Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Officially done for season
Magic team president Jeff Weltman confirmed last week during an interview with Scott Anez of ESPN 580 Orlando that Isaac (knee) will remain sidelined for the rest of the season.
Weltman's comments don't come as much of a surprise after the Magic previously applied for a Disabled Player Exception for Isaac back in January, which signaled that the organization didn't expect him to be ready to play until early April at the soonest. Now that a late-season return is off the table for Isaac, fantasy managers who had been holding him in redraft formats can feel free to move on. Isaac is expected to be fully recovered from his severe left knee sprain in advance of training camp next fall.
