Isaac (ankle) will not play Monday against the Thunder but is expected to return for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After playing some rehab minutes with the Magic's G-League affiliate over the weekend, it looks like the rookie is finally ready to make his return later on this week. Isaac has dealt with lingering ankle soreness since mid-November and has only played in three games since then. As a result, when he does make his likely return Wednesday, chances are Isaac will be very limited off the bench while he gets back up to speed.