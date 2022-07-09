Magic President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, intimated that the organization is optimistic Isaac (hamstring) will be back for camp, though the forward officially remains without a timetable, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

An ACL tear and a subsequent hamstring issue requiring surgery have kept Isaac off the court since January of 2020. According to Weltman, the team's focus is on getting Isaac back to where he was before the surgery. The now-24-year-old was impressive during his 34 appearances in 2019-20, as he averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 28.8 minutes. When he finally steps back on the court, it seems likely he'll come off the bench behind Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.