Isaac (knee) is optimistic that the knee injury he suffered Wednesday is not as severe as initially anticipated, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Isaac was stretchered off the floor Wednesday with a left knee injury, and while it initially looked to be quite serious, there's now optimism that the young forward has avoided major damage. "To be honest, I think we got lucky," coach Steve Clifford said after the game. "I was right there, and the way it twisted (looked bad), and I thought I heard a pop, and usually that's bad." In the postgame locker room, Isaac was observed walking without a noticeable limp, and he was not wearing a brace on the knee. Isaac is set for an MRI on Thursday, at which point a more detailed update should be available.